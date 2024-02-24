Women's Heavyweight Championship Spot At Wrestlemania Claimed

Becky Lynch is heading to WrestleMania.

The Women's Elimination Chamber featured six of the best of WWE's Women's roster, with each entrant winning a qualifying match to earn a place in the match. The match would kick off the Premium Live Event, with all six women getting sizeable reactions from the Australian crowd, none more so than Tiffany Stratton.

Naomi and Becky Lynch would kick off the Chamber match, trading offence while they awaited the arrival of the third entrant into the match, which turned out to be Tiffany Stratton, who went after both Becky and Naomi immediately as the crowd cheered her on.

Soon after, it would be time for the fourth entrant which turned out to be Liv Morgan who came into the match especially fast, throwing Tiffany Stratton into the Chamber pods repeatedly. The first elimination of the match would come during this time as Stratton eliminated Naomi from the bout after Naomi hit a sunset flip from the top of a pod on Liv Morgan.

Following the elimination, Raquel Rodriguez would enter the match fifth, using her explosive power to her advantage. The remaining four women would brawl, hitting a sequence of moves on each other that would result in all four being down when Bianca Belair entered the match as the sixth woman.

Tiffany Stratton continued to show her talent, hitting a swanton onto the rest of the field from the top of a pod, however she would soon be eliminated by Liv Morgan after an ObLivion from the second rope.

The eliminations continued soon after, with Raquel Rodriguez taking a KOD and the pinfall from Bianca Belair following a double powerbomb to Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan from Rodriguez, resulting in the final three being Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

In the closing stretches of the match, there was a two for one elimination to end the bout, with Bianca Belair attempting a KOD on Becky Lynch, only for Liv Morgan to roll Belair up for the elimination. Morgan would pop back up to her feet, only to take a Man Handle Slam and the pinfall from Lynch, leading to Becky being the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber.