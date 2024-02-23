WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
All Elite Wrestling Seeks Trademark for 'AEW Dynasty'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

All Elite Wrestling made a move on February 22 by filing for trademark protection for the term 'AEW Dynasty.'

The filing outlines its intended use for various entertainment services, including wrestling contests, live performances, production of wrestling programs and events and more!

Mark For: AEW: DYNASTY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

Tags: #aew #dynasty

