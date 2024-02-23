Kenny Omega Has a New Project

An update on Kenny Omega has emerged.

Since December, the AEW sensation has been sidelined due to diverticulitis, with his return date still uncertain. This setback forced Omega out of his planned feud with the Don Callis Family, where he was set to team up with Chris Jericho. However, there's a glimmer of positivity on the horizon.

Alex Jebailey, CEO of CEO Gaming, recently announced on social media that he's arranged a streaming setup for Omega. The wrestling star will soon be diving into the world of online Street Fighter streaming, sharing his passion for gaming with his loyal fanbase. Jebailey's announcement hints at exciting times ahead for The Cleaner.