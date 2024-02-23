Nia Jax Declares Determination to Seize Gold at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE powerhouse Nia Jax sets sights on Rhea Ripley's title at Australia's Elimination Chamber event, confident of victory and eyeing WrestleMania 40 showdown with Becky Lynch.

In an exclusive interview with Love Wrestling, Jax asserts her dominance, dismissing challengers and predicting a decisive win over Ripley, paving the way for a high-stakes encounter with Lynch at WrestleMania.

"Well, here’s the thing. Everybody’s scared of me. Everybody’s coming for me because I have been dominating and nobody can take me out by themselves. That’s why Rhea’s going to have such a hard time. I feel like they’re all trying to gang up and put out there it’s going to be Becky. When in reality, I’m going to go win this and beat the crap out of Rhea and then Becky’s going to have to face me."