HENARE to Miss NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Following Injury in Cage Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

HENARE has been sidelined from the scheduled NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo events due to an injury. The announcement from NJPW revealed that the United Empire wrestler incurred a "head wound" during the cage match against Bullet Club War Dogs, leading to his withdrawal from the February 23rd and 24th shows in Sapporo.

HENARE to miss New Beginning in Sapporo
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

HENARE, who was scheduled to wrestle this weekend at new Beginning in Sapporo, will be unable to compete due to the head wound he sustained February 11 in Osaka.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing HENARE wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to this weekend’s cards as a result:

February 23 Match 3

Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

February 24 match 2

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Matt Riddle

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Matt Riddle


Tags: #njpw #henare #new beginning

