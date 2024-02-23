Grizzled Young Veterans Remain Free Agents, Actively Exploring Future Opportunities

In a recent interview with Fightful, the dynamic wrestling duo known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, shared insights into their current journey post-WWE and their stance on signing with any wrestling promotions. Despite actively competing in TNA and making appearances in various independent circuits, including House Of Glory and Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, the pair has not committed exclusively to any company.

Zack Gibson opened up about their current situation, stating, "Changes backstage is something that we’ve got very used to [laughs] in the last 24 months. Maybe it’s us. Maybe we show up and that’s what happens. We are still current independent. We have not signed exclusively with anyone just yet, but that’s not to say that that’s how things will remain. We just wanted to stay independent just for a little while, just because of what we’d just been doing. We’re enjoying exploring, we’re enjoying casting the net out and exploring our options. If we get a good enough offer from somewhere, we’re gonna hear it, and we’re gonna seriously consider it. So that’s more or less where we’re at right now.”

James Drake reflected on their departure from WWE, emphasizing the thoughtful consideration behind their decision to leave and the exciting journey they’ve embarked upon in the American independent circuit. Drake highlighted the diversity and richness of the wrestling scene across the United States, saying, "Just to kind of echo what Zack’s saying, we decided to leave WWE on our own terms, and that wasn’t something overnight. That was something we were thinking about for a long time, and it is a big decision, so we don’t want to just hop from one thing to another without really thinking about what we want to do. It sounds so surreal and I don’t know, I guess cliche, but it feels as though out here in America, with the independent circuit, we’re kind of starting again on the independent circuit."

Their journey from WWE to exploring the vast landscape of independent wrestling in America illustrates their dedication to the sport and their desire to rediscover their passion on their terms. As they navigate through various promotions and wrestling styles, the Grizzled Young Veterans remain open to opportunities that align with their career aspirations and personal growth in the wrestling world.