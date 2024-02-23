Lio Rush Opens Up About Scott D’Amore's Influence and Their Time Together in TNA

Lio Rush recently spoke about the departure of Scott D’Amore from TNA, following Anthem Media's decision to terminate D’Amore's contract. During an interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment, Rush recounted his experiences with D’Amore, highlighting the positive impact D’Amore had on his career.

Rush reminisced about his initial encounter with D’Amore at a joint Impact/New Japan event held at the Globe in Los Angeles, California. It was Rush's first opportunity to work with Impact, and he was eager to leave a strong impression. “Yeah, my memories of working with Scott, I’ll never forget,” Rush commented. He shared how D’Amore took him aside after his match, offering words of encouragement and expressing a willingness to overlook rumors, choosing instead to judge Rush based on personal interactions.

“He believed in my talents. He believed in what I could do and what I was capable of. He took a chance on me too. So I always have the highest respect for Scott,” Rush added, emphasizing the mutual respect and belief that D’Amore had in him. This interaction not only marked a significant moment in Rush's career but also showcased D’Amore's approach to talent and his impact on those he worked with in TNA.