Updated Card For TNA No Surrender 2024 Pay-Per-View

Following the latest episode of Impact, TNA has refreshed its lineup for the upcoming No Surrender event. The updated card for Friday night's show on TNA+ is as follows:

- TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose will face Alex Shelley.

- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defends her title against Gisele Shaw.

- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC will compete against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin goes head-to-head with Mustafa Ali.

- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Decay takes on MK Ultra.

- TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Frankie Kazarian battles Eric Young.

- Singles Match: Josh Alexander versus Simon Gotch.

- Singles Match: PCO faces off with Kon.

Countdown to No Surrender Pre-Show

- Tag Team Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will clash with KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight.

- Tag Team Match: The Rascalz are set to face Trent Seven & Mike Bailey.