Updated Card For TNA No Surrender 2024 Pay-Per-View

Following the latest episode of Impact, TNA has refreshed its lineup for the upcoming No Surrender event. The updated card for Friday night's show on TNA+ is as follows:
- TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose will face Alex Shelley.
- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defends her title against Gisele Shaw.
- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC will compete against the Grizzled Young Veterans.
- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin goes head-to-head with Mustafa Ali.
- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Decay takes on MK Ultra.
- TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Frankie Kazarian battles Eric Young.
- Singles Match: Josh Alexander versus Simon Gotch.
- Singles Match: PCO faces off with Kon.
Countdown to No Surrender Pre-Show
- Tag Team Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will clash with KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight.
- Tag Team Match: The Rascalz are set to face Trent Seven & Mike Bailey.
