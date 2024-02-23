WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For TNA No Surrender 2024 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Following the latest episode of Impact, TNA has refreshed its lineup for the upcoming No Surrender event. The updated card for Friday night's show on TNA+ is as follows:

- TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose will face Alex Shelley.

- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defends her title against Gisele Shaw.

- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC will compete against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin goes head-to-head with Mustafa Ali.

- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Decay takes on MK Ultra.

- TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Frankie Kazarian battles Eric Young.

- Singles Match: Josh Alexander versus Simon Gotch.

- Singles Match: PCO faces off with Kon.

Countdown to No Surrender Pre-Show

- Tag Team Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will clash with KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight.

- Tag Team Match: The Rascalz are set to face Trent Seven & Mike Bailey.


