Hangman Adam Page Uninjured; Personal Matters May Impact AEW Revolution Appearance

Recent events surrounding Hangman Adam Page's participation in AEW Revolution sparked confusion after an incident on Dynamite suggested he might have injured his ankle. Bryan Alvarez clarified on Wrestling Observer Live that Page's ankle injury was a storyline element, not a real injury. The angle was crafted to provide a plausible reason for his potential absence from the AEW Revolution pay-per-view due to personal matters. Despite appearing to hurt his ankle on Dynamite, leading to speculation about his status, Alvarez confirmed that Page is, in fact, in good health.

Alvarez, who was vacationing in Hawaii, missed the live broadcast of Dynamite and only caught up with the episode later. He reported receiving inquiries about Page's condition before he could watch the match himself. During the match, Page seemingly injured his ankle, even instructing the cameraman to avoid filming him, which fueled speculation about his physical condition. However, after speaking with sources within the company, Alvarez learned that the injury was part of a storyline.

The purpose behind Page simulating the injury was to address a personal issue that might prevent him from competing at the pay-per-view. If Page is able to participate, the storyline injury allows for a narrative that he could "tape it up" and compete despite not being genuinely injured. If he is unable to appear, the storyline serves as a pre-established reason for his absence. Alvarez noted that few were aware of this angle, emphasizing that it was not intended to deceive Page's colleagues but rather to provide a contingency plan for his potential absence from Revolution.