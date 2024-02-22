AEW Forced to Change Sting & Jeff Hardy's Dynamite Appearances

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only a select lineup was revealed.
The event's lineup, announced before airing, featured Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli squaring off against FTR's Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, with a bout including AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage versus Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam, and an appearance by Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo.
Dave Meltzer discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the event underwent several adjustments due to injuries and various other reasons, leading to a notably chaotic environment backstage.
Meltzer mentioned that Jeff Hardy was initially slated for a significant role in Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. While the specifics of Hardy's intended involvement remain unclear, it was mentioned that he is currently sidelined with a broken nose incurred during a match on Rampage.
Additionally, Meltzer revealed that AEW had plans for Sting to make an appearance on the broadcast. However, plans shifted, leading Sting to participate in a backstage segment with Darby Allin, advancing his storyline with The Young Bucks ahead of his retirement match.
Meltzer also shared a personal note, stating that the recent passing of his father was cited as the reason for AEW's decision to alter the original plans.
⚡ Complete WWE 2K24 Player Lineup Announced
2K Games has unveiled the complete lineup for WWE 2K24. The game's standard edition is set to launch on March 8, 2024. However, those purcha [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2024 04:54PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com