AEW Forced to Change Sting & Jeff Hardy's Dynamite Appearances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only a select lineup was revealed.

The event's lineup, announced before airing, featured Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli squaring off against FTR's Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, with a bout including AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage versus Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam, and an appearance by Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo.

Dave Meltzer discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the event underwent several adjustments due to injuries and various other reasons, leading to a notably chaotic environment backstage.

Meltzer mentioned that Jeff Hardy was initially slated for a significant role in Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. While the specifics of Hardy's intended involvement remain unclear, it was mentioned that he is currently sidelined with a broken nose incurred during a match on Rampage.

Additionally, Meltzer revealed that AEW had plans for Sting to make an appearance on the broadcast. However, plans shifted, leading Sting to participate in a backstage segment with Darby Allin, advancing his storyline with The Young Bucks ahead of his retirement match.

Meltzer also shared a personal note, stating that the recent passing of his father was cited as the reason for AEW's decision to alter the original plans.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #aew #sting #jeff hardy #dynamite

