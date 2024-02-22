WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 2/23/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 2/23/24

The AEW Rampage episode for February 23, 2024, was pre-recorded at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the preceding Wednesday. Check out the spoilers and results below:

- The Young Bucks, consisting of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, emerged victorious against local competitors.

- Mariah May secured a win over Anna Jay.

- Roderick Strong triumphed over Jake Hager.

- The team of Top Flight, featuring Darius Martin and Dante Martin, alongside Action Andretti, won against the trio of Matt Sydal, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), and their partners, Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith.

