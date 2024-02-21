WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ashley Massaro's Daughter Responds to Recent WWE-Related Headlines Involving Her Mother

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2024

Ashley Massaro's associate, Cara Pipia, has alleged that ex-WWE executive Stephanie McMahon knew about a purported sexual assault incident involving Ashley on a military base in 2007.

Through a sequence of Twitter/X posts, Ashley's daughter, Alexa, has reacted to recent news stories...

“Finally gained the courage to search my moms name and I see her ex best friend, the woman who has harassed me and my grandma since her passing/ has messaged family members AWFULLY mean things pretending to be me ect as the voice chosen to represent this . God help me. Cara Pipia wasnt even a friend of my mothers when she passed. she was an ex bestfriend who, since her passing, has just spam messaged me unsettling/ delirious messages and has fabricated bizarre messages etc etc.”

“For the record i didnt watch the video, i just wanted to put that out there. she(cara) could be correct, though, regardless of cara pipia being the last person my mom would want speaking on her behalf , the things my mother faced during her years with WWE were real. no one who supports the Massaro family (literally all thats remaining is me and my grandma barbara who i live with ANYWAYS) would go to the media or news outlets . they know its against our wishes , her mothers wishes. her mother as in ASHLEYS mother. my grandmother.”


