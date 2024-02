NWA Secures Streaming Partnership with The CW

This morning, a press release revealed a significant development for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). The organization has entered into a streaming partnership with the CW, making several NWA shows accessible on demand through the CW's platform and portal. Comprehensive details and statements from NWA President Billy Corgan are included in the full announcement below.

LOS ANGELES, CA February 21, 2024 – Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning founder of The Smashing Pumpkins and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) President Billy Corgan proudly announces an exclusive streaming deal for NWA with The CW. Under this newly minted all-encompassing partnership, multiple NWA programs will be streaming and on-demand via The CW platform and portal in the United States.

Democratizing access to action-packed wrestling from some of the sport’s biggest, boldest, and brightest personalities, all programming is notably available free of charge and without a subscription via The CW app. It represents a monumental power move for NWA. The partnership not only amplifies the brand’s presence throughout popular culture and the zeitgeist, but it also sets a precedent for wrestling, at large.

Flagship program NWA Powerrr is live on the platform now and features ‘Return to Robarts’ programming emanating from the historic Robarts Arena in Sarasota Florida. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays with past seasons also available to stream. Additionally, the much-anticipated Paranoia Live Event on Powerrr is also now available on The CW. Shot on January 13, 2024 at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the signature live event Paranoia features some of the league’s top stars and a myriad of thrilling high-octane matches. Next up, the massive signature live event Hard Times 2024 will premiere on the platform as part of future episodes of NWA Powerrr, streaming on both CWTV.com and the CW app.

Regarding the alliance, Corgan commented, “The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform. The network’s audience represents a very wide swath of American culture—which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We’re excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling. With NWA, there’s honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it’s coming from the underground. It’s similar to rock ‘n’ roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we’re pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity.”

Additionally, a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as President of NWA, and his “day job” will also debut on The CW later this year. Co-produced by Corgan’s own production company Lightning One Inc. and Nacelle Company, it offers an unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candor.

Corgan continues to deepen the storied mythos and legacy of NWA—one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. He has carefully curated matches and sought-out exciting new talent, building a haven for future superstars to shine with attitude, integrity, power, and panache.

As such, NWA currently serves as a home to the likes of EC3, Matt Cardona, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos), Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage), Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, “The Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine, among others.

With more heavyweights, more drama, and the most bravado, Billy Corgan, The CW, and NWA will enthrall and thrill inside and outside of the ring throughout 2024 and beyond. Stay tuned.