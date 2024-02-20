Matt Riddle vs. Big Bad Tito Street Fight Set for MLW Intimidation Games Event

Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Set to Compete at MLW Intimidation Games in NYC. MLW has confirmed that Matt Riddle is slated to take on Big Bad Tito in an Anything Goes New York City Street Fight during the Intimidation Games event. This clash is part of the lineup for February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, with live broadcasting on Triller TV+.

Below is the complete announcement:

Matt Riddle vs. Big Bad Tito at Intimidation Games

The battle lines are drawn, and the streets of New York City are about to become a battleground as Major League Wrestling presents Intimidation Games live on Triller TV+ on February 29.

In a clash that promises carnage, the civil war between The Calling reaches a fever pitch as it descends upon the Melrose Ballroom.

For months, MLW has been shrouded in mystery as the enigmatic Raven vanished into the shadows, only to resurface with a vengeance at SuperFight 4. Raven’s return sent shockwaves through MLW, and now, he has handpicked AKIRA as the “death fighter” to lead a new revolution. Hellbent on tearing down the kingdom of Carcosa that is The Calling, this revolution aims to dismantle The Calling once and for all.

The depravity of The Calling has no limits, and AKIRA, fueled by Raven’s reemergence, is hungry to taste the blood of Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, and the entire Calling card crew.

Joining AKIRA in this crusade is Jake Crist, no stranger to the brutality of Sami Callihan. With a history of violence and a friendship tested by time, Crist enters the fray with a determination to make his mark and ensure The Calling pays for their sins.

Rickey Shane Page, the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion, vows to turn the Melrose Ballroom into a “human slaughterhouse” when he steps into the ring, while the relentless onslaught of Sami Callihan, known as the “Death Machine,” ensures that this New York City Street Fight will be nothing short of pure hell for AKIRA and Crist.

What twists awaits both teams as they battle in a New York Street Fight? Find out LIVE February 29 from New York City at Intimidation Games.

