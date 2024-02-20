SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight, NXT will present a pre-recorded episode on the USA Network before heading to Perth for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The episode, taped last week in Orlando, FL, features several high-stakes matches and developments:

- Oba Femi successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Lexis King, despite Mr. Stone's interference, which led to his removal during the contest.

- Roxanne Perez emerged victorious against Wren Sinclair in a submission match.

- In a show of sportsmanship, Josh Briggs defeated Brooks Jensen and shared a hug post-match.

- A segment with newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, unfolded into a heated exchange as Andre Chase and Duke Hudson staked their claim for a rematch, while Nathan Frazer and Axiom also threw their hats into the ring for a title shot. This led to the announcement of a match to determine the number one contenders.

- Jacy Jayne, with Thea Hail and Jazmyn Nyx at ringside, overcame Arianna Grace. Post-match, Hail and Nyx launched an attack on Grace, under Jayne's encouragement.

- Andre Chase & Duke Hudson secured their position as the new number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles after defeating Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Their victory celebration was cut short by an attack from The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

- Lash Legend defeated Kelani Jordan, thanks to a distraction from Jakara Jackson, allowing Legend to secure the win with a powerbomb. Post-match, Kiana James and Izzi Dame targeted Jordan for a coordinated assault.

- The NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Shotzi was halted due to Shotzi sustaining a knee injury. Despite this setback, an open challenge was issued, which Lash Legend accepted, only to be defeated by Valkyria, who retained her title.