Trent Acid to Be Honored with Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction in the 2024 Class.

Trent Acid is set to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction in the 2024 Class.

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) confirmed on Monday the posthumous induction of the celebrated independent wrestling icon into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to coincide with WrestleMania 40 weekend. Acid, whose name is the first to be unveiled for the 2024 cohort, will receive his honors from his enduring tag team ally, Johnny Kashmere.

*Indie HoF Update*



Inductee #1 for the Class of 2024:

TRENT ACID



Inducted by:

JOHNNY KASHMERE



The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon at the site of @wrestlecon!



Get Tickets:https://t.co/EZnfwCxQHj



Streaming LIVE & FREE on Youtube! pic.twitter.com/Drmh4MOtix — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 20, 2024









