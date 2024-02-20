WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trent Acid to Be Honored with Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction in the 2024 Class.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

Trent Acid is set to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction in the 2024 Class.

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) confirmed on Monday the posthumous induction of the celebrated independent wrestling icon into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to coincide with WrestleMania 40 weekend. Acid, whose name is the first to be unveiled for the 2024 cohort, will receive his honors from his enduring tag team ally, Johnny Kashmere.


 
 
 
 


