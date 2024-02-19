Chicago Legal Firm Appeals to Witnesses and Victims of Sexual Misconduct in WWE/UFC

On January 25, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, initiated legal action against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut, alleging sex trafficking charges against McMahon.

The Chicago-based law firm Pintas & Mullins unveiled a website, wwesettlements.com, with a message stating, "Individuals who have experienced sexual assault, felt discomfort, or observed sexual misconduct by Vince McMahon or any representatives from WWE/UFC could be eligible for substantial financial compensation."

The website further elaborates...

Vince McMahon and WWE/UFC are under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking after former employees of WWE/UFC came forward with allegations of profoundly disturbing misconduct.

According to a recent lawsuit, the founder and other leaders forced employees to participate in sexual acts by threatening to terminate their employment and share intimate images of them.

This is not the first time Vince McMahon or WWE/UFC have faced accusations of sex abuse.

In 1992, Rita Chatterton, the first female referee, came forward with allegations that she was raped by Vince McMahon while traveling with him in his limousine.

In 2022, investigators seized documents and discovered nondisclosure agreements and multi-million dollar payouts covering up sexual misconduct.

