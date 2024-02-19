WWE 2K24 Expands Its Lineup with Additional Playable Characters Revealed

The WWE 2K24 video game's character lineup has expanded with the addition of several new wrestlers. Announced via the game's social media channels, new entrants include Alba Fyre, Thea Hail, Bad Bunny, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Isla Dawn, and Tegan Nox. Slated for release on March 8th, this edition will notably feature a "40 Years of WrestleMania" mode. The roster update brings a diverse array of talent, from legends to current superstars and special appearances.

Find your favorite @WWE Superstars in #WWE2K24



🔥 Alba Fyre

🤼‍♀️ Thea Hail

🐰 Bad Bunny

💙 Jey Uso

🥩 Bronson Reed

💕 Maxxine Dupri

🥀 Isla Dawn

💜 Tegan Nox



More drops 🔜 pic.twitter.com/0ww5LlEg77 — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 19, 2024

The updated list of playable characters can be found below:

Andre the Giant, Asuka, Austin Theory, Batista, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bret Hart, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Chyna, Cody Rhodes, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, .Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Dusty Rhodes, Finn Balor, Gigi Dolin, Hulk Hogan, Isla Dawn, IYO SKY, John Cena, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Karrion Kross, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, Michin, Muhammad Ali, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Rick Rude, Ricky Steamboat, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Solo Sikoa, Shawn Michaels, Stardust, Stone Cold Steve Austin,“Superstar” Billy Graham, The Miz, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Trish Stratus, Tyler Breeze, Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker, Xavier Woods, Yokozuna, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.