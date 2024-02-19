Mandy Rose Reveals a Fan Spent $55,000 on Her FanTime Account

During her guest appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE star Mandy Rose opened up about her remarkable earnings through her FanTime account. She shared an astonishing story, revealing, "I've had one person, I won't say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me. So I'm like, wow, what does he do for a living that he's able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy."
Furthermore, Mandy hinted at a potential return to the wrestling scene in September 2023, emphasizing that she's open to making a comeback if the opportunity feels just right.
One fan apparently spent $55,000 on former #WWE star Mandy Rose. pic.twitter.com/190arlZkMi— NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) February 19, 2024
⚡ CM Punk Predicts a 6-8 Month Recovery Period Before Returning to WWE Ring
It appears "The Best in the World" will not be making a return to the wrestling ring anytime soon. Regarding the timeline for his comeback, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 18, 2024 12:41PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com