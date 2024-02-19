Mandy Rose Reveals a Fan Spent $55,000 on Her FanTime Account

During her guest appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE star Mandy Rose opened up about her remarkable earnings through her FanTime account. She shared an astonishing story, revealing, "I've had one person, I won't say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me. So I'm like, wow, what does he do for a living that he's able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy."

Furthermore, Mandy hinted at a potential return to the wrestling scene in September 2023, emphasizing that she's open to making a comeback if the opportunity feels just right.