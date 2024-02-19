WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mandy Rose Reveals a Fan Spent $55,000 on Her FanTime Account

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2024

Mandy Rose Reveals a Fan Spent $55,000 on Her FanTime Account

During her guest appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE star Mandy Rose opened up about her remarkable earnings through her FanTime account. She shared an astonishing story, revealing, "I've had one person, I won't say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me. So I'm like, wow, what does he do for a living that he's able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy." 

Furthermore, Mandy hinted at a potential return to the wrestling scene in September 2023, emphasizing that she's open to making a comeback if the opportunity feels just right.

CM Punk Predicts a 6-8 Month Recovery Period Before Returning to WWE Ring

It appears "The Best in the World" will not be making a return to the wrestling ring anytime soon. Regarding the timeline for his comeback, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 18, 2024 12:41PM


Tags: #wwe #mandy rose #fantime

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86232/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π