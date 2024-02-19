Latest Update On Yuka Sakazaki’s Status With AEW

Despite being recognized as an emerging talent in the wrestling world, Yuka Sakazaki has spent several years competing in both Japan and the US, achieving significant success along the way. Her notable entrance into the spotlight occurred with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during their 2019 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View event. Following a mysterious removal and subsequent reinstatement on the AEW website, speculation about Sakazaki's status with the company has been widespread.

To date, no official explanation has been provided for the alteration of Sakazaki's profile on the AEW website. It is known, however, that she has been recuperating from a severe neck injury, which has sidelined her from in-ring action this year. Despite her physical setbacks, Fightful Select reports that Sakazaki remains a regular presence backstage at AEW events. The company has been exploring various creative ideas for her, envisioning roles outside of wrestling while she prepared for her comeback to active competition late last year.