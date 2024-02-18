WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update On Rush's AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 18, 2024

Update On Rush's AEW Status

As it was previously mentioned, Rush has shared the news of his medical clearance to return to wrestling following a hamstring tear sustained at AEW World's End. On Twitter, he shared updates regarding his efforts to secure a visa via AEW, in response to allegations of falsifying his injury.

His statement on Twitter was: “I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries.”

Queen Aminata Is All Elite

Queen Aminata has officially joined the ranks of All Elite Wrestling. The emerging talent has captivated fans with her consistent weekly ap [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 17, 2024 04:13AM


Tags: #aew #rush

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86219/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π