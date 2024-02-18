Update On Rush's AEW Status

As it was previously mentioned, Rush has shared the news of his medical clearance to return to wrestling following a hamstring tear sustained at AEW World's End. On Twitter, he shared updates regarding his efforts to secure a visa via AEW, in response to allegations of falsifying his injury.

His statement on Twitter was: “I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries.”

