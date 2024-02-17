WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fresh Matchups Revealed for Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

The lineup for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite has been enriched with new additions, following the announcements made during the latest episode of AEW Rampage. The broadcast, which aired at an adjusted time of 7/6c on TNT last Friday, revealed that AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo are set to compete in individual matches on the next Dynamite show. This development comes as both athletes prepare for their championship match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Already on the card for the Wednesday, February 21, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite are two high-stakes matches. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will team up to face FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Additionally, a thrilling six-man tag team match is set, featuring Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Brian Cage against the trio of Rob Van Dam, HOOK, and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

