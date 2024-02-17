WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Spots Filled in Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match; One Slot Left for Women

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 17, 2024

One remaining slot is up for grabs in each of the Elimination Chamber contests.

During the recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode aired on FOX, Logan Paul emerged victorious against The Miz, while Kevin Owens secured a win over Dominik Mysterio in the concluding qualifying matches for the men's competition.

The lineup for the Men's Elimination Chamber now includes Paul, Owens, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton, marking the completion of its field.

For the women's division, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi advanced by defeating Zelina Vega and Alba Fyre, respectively.

The Women's Elimination Chamber lineup thus far features Stratton, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan, with one slot yet to be filled.


