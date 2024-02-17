Final Spots Filled in Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match; One Slot Left for Women

One remaining slot is up for grabs in each of the Elimination Chamber contests.

During the recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode aired on FOX, Logan Paul emerged victorious against The Miz, while Kevin Owens secured a win over Dominik Mysterio in the concluding qualifying matches for the men's competition.

The lineup for the Men's Elimination Chamber now includes Paul, Owens, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton, marking the completion of its field.

For the women's division, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi advanced by defeating Zelina Vega and Alba Fyre, respectively.

The Women's Elimination Chamber lineup thus far features Stratton, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan, with one slot yet to be filled.

