Queen Aminata Is All Elite

Queen Aminata has officially joined the ranks of All Elite Wrestling.

The emerging talent has captivated fans with her consistent weekly appearances, culminating in a significant win against Anna Jay in tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Following her victory, Tony Khan, the president of the company, announced on social media that Aminata has become an official part of the AEW roster.

"Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it’s official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE! Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama!"