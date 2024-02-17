AEW Rampage Results (2/9/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 16, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired from 7-8pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/16/2024)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme hits and then we shoot inside the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. where fireworks and pyro explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

No DQ Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Already in the ring are Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara. On commentary alongside Excalibur is Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. We hear a hot crowd in the background as Hardy and Guevara circle each other.

We hear about Jeff Hardy being the childhood idol of Guevara and how Guevara has always wanted this match. They finally engage and Hardy blasts Guevara with an insanely loud chop. Hardy gets Guevara down and then heads out to the floor where he grabs a ladder from under the ring.

Also on the floor is Matt Hardy. As Jeff picks the ladder up, Guevara dives through the ropes and takes Jeff out. He sets the ladder up in the ring and then goes to work on Jeff on the floor. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Hardy hit a high spot off the ladder and then we head into a break.

When we return, we see a massive ladder has been set up at ringside and a table is set up in front of it. Hardy beats Guevara down, lays him on the table and takes his shirt off for a big pop. Guevara gets off the table and fights back and the action returns in the ring.

They fight back out to the floor where Guevara climbs to the very tip-top of the massive ladder and does Hardy's double guns salute before leaping off with a big flipping splash putting Hardy through the table for an enormous pop. We see a bunch of replays of that.

Back in the ring, we go from that literally directly into Guevara hitting a Shooting Star Press off the top-rope where his knee savagely bounces off of Hardy's face and nose. The commentators talk us through a hundred replays of that and then Guevara hits a GTH for the win right afterwards.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Powerhouse Hobbs Takes Out Sammy Guevara

As soon as the match ends, we see Guevara celebrating his win when out of nowhere we see his former Don Callis Family member Powerhouse Hobbs standing behind him.

He hits a big sidewalk slam and then takes him out with his finisher. Don Callis joins him in the ring and they stand tall over Guevara, who is laying next to a pile of blood from Hardy's face.

Brian Cage With A Message For HOOK, Re-Packaged Private Party

We shoot to a quick backstage interview with "The Machine" Brian Cage, who complains about fans supporting HOOK. He vows to hurt him in the Trios match next week on AEW Dynamite.

We then shoot to Private Party, who are re-introducing themselves to everyone like Jay-Z on the Black Album 100 years ago. They borrow a ton of other catchphrases like "top five dead or alive" while babbling with their friend "Cheesecake" about how talented they are. We head to another break.

Jon Moxley Is In A Pissy Mood

When we return, we see Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli backstage as Mox starts by saying, "Well, now I'm in a pissy mood!" He talks about FTR being the benchmark for good tag-team wrestling. He also says you can't fix stupid, but you can choke it, before pointing out he and Castagnoli are good at tag-team wrestling, too.

Renee Paquette is with a regular brown-haired Ruby Soho. She brings up the Angelo Parker stuff but before she can answer, Saraya and Harley Cameron come in. Saraya tells Soho she forgives her. Soho takes offense and says she's not sorry. She tells her she wants space from her.

Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi

Back in the arena, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs make their way out for our next match of the evening. They settle in the ring for Trios action as the commentators talk about it being 40 years since the Rhodes and Von Erichs families teamed together.

Already in the ring are their opponents for this one, Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi. The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Hit and Rhodes. Rhodes gets the early jump and tags in Von Erich. Dustin hits Cross-Rhodes, the Von Erich's get the Iron Claw on and then Dustin gets the win.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata

We shoot to a "Timeless" Toni Storm backstage interview about her "Wet Ink" movie premiere and Deonna Purrazzo's promise to break her arm. We then see a video of Darby Allin addressing The Young Bucks' attack on Sting's father. A preview of Renee Paquette's "AEW Close Up" interview with Queen Aminata is shown.

Back inside the arena, Queen Aminata's theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Now the theme for her opponents hits and out comes Anna Jay.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Anna jumps into the early offensive lead and then we head to a break. When we return, we see the two trading chops and then Aminata takes over. Anna slows her down with her Queenslayer but Aminata escapes and connects with a big headbutt for the win.

Winner: Queen Aminata

Bang-Bang Scissor Gang vs. Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

It's main event time!

First, we head backstage where Renee Paquette interviews Stokely Hathaway, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Willow complains about Stokely cheating for her. Statlander convinces her to give him another chance.

We then head to a commercial. When we return, we see Angelo Parker nervously talking to Ruby Soho. Paquette walks off to let them talk alone. Parker tries building up the courage to ask her out, but she cuts him off and does it for him. They're gonna have a drink next Wednesday night.

From there we do an abrupt cut back into the arena where all 12 men involved in our main event are already in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Those 12 men are The Bang Bang Scissor Gang of Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens against The Dark Order of Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno, as well as Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Jay White gets the early offensive jump for his team. After a big spot sees the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang clear the ring, they stand tall while the heels re-group on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang wins. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bang-Bang Scissor Gang