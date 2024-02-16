Report Debunks Rumors of Exclusive AEW-CMLL Agreement

A clarification has emerged regarding the working relationship between AEW and CMLL, following a report that was released earlier today. The original report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that AEW events featuring CMLL wrestlers were not permitted to include any other Mexican wrestlers, regardless of their affiliation with AAA, due to CMLL's historic rivalry with AAA.

Contrary to this report, Fightful Select has provided an update stating that the initial claim is inaccurate. According to sources close to Fightful, there is evidence that disputes the report, notably pointing out that Komander, a wrestler not under CMLL, participated in the AEW Dynamite episode on January 31st, which also featured CMLL talent. Furthermore, it was noted that Penta EL Zero Miedo, a prominent AEW wrestler, was scheduled for AEW programming but was unable to appear due to travel complications.

The only restriction that has been confirmed is that CMLL wrestlers are not to be involved in storylines or matches with wrestlers from AAA, clarifying the extent of the agreement between AEW and CMLL.