2K Announces Soundtrack for WWE 2K24 Ahead of Its Worldwide Release

The basic version of WWE 2K24 is set for a global launch on Friday, March 8, 2024, subsequent to the game's early debut. Below is the soundtrack listing as unveiled by 2K:

MUSIC MEGASTAR POST MALONE CURATES SOUNDTRACK TO WWE® 2K24 AND JOINS PLAYABLE ROSTER

Executive Soundtrack Producer will be available for purchase in post-launch DLC pack

Today, 2K announced the WWE® 2K24 Soundtrack, curated by music icon Post Malone. An avowed fan of both WWE and the WWE 2K franchise, Post Malone took on the role of Executive Soundtrack Producer and assembled an eclectic collection of songs across a variety of genres including rock, country, rap, electronic music, and pop. In addition to his soundtrack duties, the music megastar will also appear as a playable character in WWE 2K24, and will be available for purchase in a post-launch DLC pack.*

“The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play,” said Post Malone. “This has been a total blast. We have a lot of cool ideas, so I’m super excited.”

“Austin’s passion for music is on full display with the artists and songs he chose for WWE 2K24, which accurately reflects the current soundscape of WWE,” said Neil Lawi, Head of Music, WWE. “It’s been so much fun working alongside him to make this all come to life and more so to witness the excitement it brings him. We are just getting started.”

The WWE 2K24 soundtrack features 12 songs, including:

Post Malone – Chemical;

Post Malone – Laugh It Off;

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet;

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See;

Colter Wall – Motorcycle;

Grimes – Genesis;

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster;

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig;

Speed – Not That Nice;

Turnstile – Mystery;

Tyler Childers – House Fire;

Yeat – Bëttr 0ff.

Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available:

The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024*, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024;

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available – in digital format only – worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024;

The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Additional information on the WWE 2K24 roster, Superstar ratings, DLC, and more will be shared soon.

For more information on WWE 2K24, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, X, Instagram, and subscribe on Twitch and YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K24 and #FinishYourStory.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Playable character Post Malone is available via separate purchase of a post-launch DLC pack. Base game required to access DLC content. Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**WWE 2K24: Deluxe Edition (Physical) available on March 5, 2024 at select retailers in the US, Canada, UK, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. See local retailer store or site for details.