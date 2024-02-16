WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ashley Massaro's Friend Alleges Stephanie McMahon Knew About Rape Claims

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 16, 2024

Ashley Massaro's Friend Alleges Stephanie McMahon Knew About Rape Claims

After the tragic passing of former WWE star Ashley Massaro in 2019, an affidavit surfaced revealing her claim that WWE had concealed her sexual assault at a military base in 2007. WWE previously denied awareness of these accusations. This month, John Laurinaitis' legal representative, Edward Brennan, addressed the allegations, stating, "Any allegations that Mr. Laurinaitis was involved in concealing an alleged rape allegation are completely false. Johnny, along with other senior management, became informed of the allegations at some point and took steps to ensure all appropriate WWE procedures were adhered to, including maintaining the privacy of the alleged victim. The term 'cover up' is strongly contested, as there was never any attempt to conceal or aid in the alleged rape."

Cara Pipia, a friend of Massaro, shared her insights with NewsNation, highlighting Massaro's interactions with WWE executives. "She [Massaro] had several conversations with Vince McMahon. To make Ashley feel more at ease, Vince had his daughter [Stephanie] step in, considering her female perspective. However, the support felt by Ashley seemed fleeting. According to Pipia, "They manipulated her emotions. Everything Stephanie communicated made her feel reassured and protected. Yet, the moment they entered a boardroom meeting, Ashley was left to fend for herself. She faced threats without any show of empathy or understanding."


