Latest Update on Jeff Hardy After Frightening Incident with Sammy Guevara

During the taping of AEW Rampage on February 14th, 2024, a concerning incident occurred between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara. For details on the match outcome, follow this link.

A spectator reported that referee Paul Turner immediately called for medical assistance to evaluate Jeff Hardy's condition. It appears Hardy and Guevara had to quickly adapt to conclude their match.

Fightful Select shared insights on the incident:

“The Jeff Hardy injury on AEW Dynamite happened on a shooting star press attempt from Sammy Guevara. We’re told the fear initially was a broken nose, and they’d be doing concussion tests.”