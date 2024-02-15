Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Retirement Plans

Dustin Rhodes recently joined the conversation on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," where he covered a variety of subjects.

During the discussion, Rhodes talked about his future retirement from the ring. The AEW star shared his thoughts, saying:

“The older I get, the harder it gets, but the thing about me is my work ethic. I work hard and every time that red light is on, I try to do my very best and so far being here for the five years here in my 50s, I’m doing amazing. I’ve not had one bad match and it’s been pretty cool to think back of all the good matches I’ve had here in AEW and I’ve wrestled everybody. It’s unbelievable, but it has been on my mind.”

He continued, “Last year I said I have one year left and I’m going past that. I don’t want to say that again because you never say never, but I see myself 2-4 more years if my legs allow me too. If Tony Khan is gratuitous enough to keep me around and keep me on television, that’s great. Whatever I can do to help, but I love producing too. That’s also what I can fall back on, so there’s a lot of good things going here. I got a lot. I take it one day at a time and one show at a time. Whatever Tony gives me, I’ll go out there and blow it out of the park and have some fun and I’ll be sore for a week and a half after.”