Drew McIntyre Responds to WWE Contract Speculation: “I Can’t Talk About That, I’ll Let The Internet Talk About It”

Drew McIntyre remains tight-lipped regarding his ongoing contract discussions with WWE, as speculation mounts over his future with the company. With his contract due to end in April, there's been widespread speculation, underscored by the fact that he is still being promoted for WWE events scheduled for May. Despite this, McIntyre has chosen not to disclose any details about his contract renewal, opting instead to focus on the narrative unfolding on WWE television.

In a conversation with West Sport, the Scottish Warrior shared his perspective on the chatter surrounding his contract status, emphasizing his decision to avoid the topic publicly. "I can’t talk about that. I’ll let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching. It’s interesting. I’m not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year," McIntyre stated, highlighting the unique attention his contract situation has received compared to his peers.

Amidst this uncertainty, McIntyre is set to participate in the highly anticipated Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The stakes are high, as the victor will secure a spot to challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at the landmark WrestleMania 40 event.