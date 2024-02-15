Sting’s Retirement Match Set For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

The highly anticipated final match of Sting's illustrious wrestling career has been officially set for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3rd, taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will center around the retirement of The Icon, and his adversaries have now been finalized.

In a noteworthy tag team defense, Sting, alongside Darby Allin—who together captured the AEW tag team championships just a week prior—will put their titles on the line against the formidable Young Bucks. This match-up, which had been speculated by various news sources, is now confirmed to unfold live. Here's the latest card update for the event:

- Sting & Darby Allin to face the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Match for the AEW Tag Team Championship

- Samoa Joe, Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland to compete for the AEW World Championship

- Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo to vie for the AEW Women’s Championship

- Orange Cassidy to take on Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

- Eddie Kingston versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

- Will Ospreay to challenge Konosuke Takeshita