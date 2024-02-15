WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sting’s Retirement Match Set For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2024

Sting’s Retirement Match Set For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

The highly anticipated final match of Sting's illustrious wrestling career has been officially set for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3rd, taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will center around the retirement of The Icon, and his adversaries have now been finalized.

In a noteworthy tag team defense, Sting, alongside Darby Allin—who together captured the AEW tag team championships just a week prior—will put their titles on the line against the formidable Young Bucks. This match-up, which had been speculated by various news sources, is now confirmed to unfold live. Here's the latest card update for the event:

- Sting & Darby Allin to face the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Match for the AEW Tag Team Championship

- Samoa Joe, Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland to compete for the AEW World Championship

- Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo to vie for the AEW Women’s Championship

- Orange Cassidy to take on Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

- Eddie Kingston versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

- Will Ospreay to challenge Konosuke Takeshita

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita Announced For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

A significant new match has been confirmed for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. During tonight's Dynamite episode in Texas, Don Callis [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 15, 2024 03:38AM


Tags: #aew #revolution #sting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86184/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π