Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita Announced For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

A significant new match has been confirmed for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. During tonight's Dynamite episode in Texas, Don Callis announced that the Callis Family would be featured at the Revolution show. He has set up a match within his group, pitting Will Ospreay against Konosuke Takeshita. Callis has touted this match as a potential best of the decade. The AEW Revolution 2024 is scheduled for March 3rd at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Here's the latest card update:

- Sting's farewell match

- Triple threat for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW Women’s Championship match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- AEW International Championship match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

- AEW Continental Championship match: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

- The highly anticipated match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

