WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita Announced For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 15, 2024

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita Announced For AEW Revolution 2024 PPV

A significant new match has been confirmed for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. During tonight's Dynamite episode in Texas, Don Callis announced that the Callis Family would be featured at the Revolution show. He has set up a match within his group, pitting Will Ospreay against Konosuke Takeshita. Callis has touted this match as a potential best of the decade. The AEW Revolution 2024 is scheduled for March 3rd at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Here's the latest card update:

- Sting's farewell match 

- Triple threat for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW Women’s Championship match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- AEW International Championship match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

- AEW Continental Championship match: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

- The highly anticipated match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

QT Marshall Secures Backstage Return to AEW

QT Marshall has reached an agreement for a return to AEW in a backstage role. Sources from Fightful Select reveal that Marshall has resolved [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 14, 2024 03:17PM


Tags: #aew #revolution #will ospreay #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86183/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π