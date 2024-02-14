Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and over live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/14/2024)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "Light the fuse ..." theme song and opening video. We then shoot inside the arena where fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Now we hear the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing" as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd and to the ring for our opening match of this week's show. As he settles in the ring, we see highlights from Collision of the BCC and FTR brawl.

From there, the Midnight Express-sounding entrance tune brings out FTR to a big pop. Cash Wheeler wishes Dax Harwood good luck and heads back to the backstage area as Harwood makes his way down and settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. A dueling "Let's go Moxley" and "FTR!" chant breaks out as the two circle each other and eventually lock up. Harwood backs Mox into the corner. Mox, circles, backs out and flips Dax the double birds.

Mox backs Dax into the corner and gives him a big Valentine's Day smooch before backing off and giving him a cocky clean break. He then puts his hands behind his back and welcomes open shots from Dax, who happily obliges as the crowd explodes.

After some more back-and-forth action, Mox bites Harwood on the top of his chrome dome in the corner. The two trade a million chops and then Mox looks for the Bulldog Choke. Dax avoids it but gets clotheslined over the top-rope and out to the floor.

On the floor, Mox sends Dax into the ring post. Back in the ring, we see Harwood send Moxley sailing over the top rope, where he crashes and burns back out on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see Mox working over Harwood in the ring as the fans chant "Moxley! Moxley!" Mox kicks out of a pile driver attempt from Dax and then hits a Seth Rollins-style Stomp before following up with a pile driver of his own for a close two count.

Mox ends up getting the choke for the win. After the match, he doesn't let go of the bell. This leads to Cash Wheeler running down and beating the crap out of Mox until Claudio Castagnoli runs down and takes him out. The fans chant "BCC! BCC!" and then Mox slaps the choke back on Dax.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Will Ospreay Match Announced For AEW Revolution 2024

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as Don Callis. Callis talks about how they can't find any opposition for Takeshita because of his dominant run lately. He says Takeshita deserves to be on AEW Revolution so he found an opponent from within The Don Callis Family, as Will Ospreay will battle Takeshita.

Wardlow vs. Barrett Brown

Back inside the arena, the theme for Wardlow hits and out comes The Undisputed Kingdom member. His opponent is already in the ring. Barrett Brown. The bell sounds and off we go. Adam Cole is on special guest commentary but isn't talking. He smiling and rubbing his hands together.

The bell sounds. Wardlow beats up Brown in about ten seconds. The bell sounds again. Wardlow wins with ease in a squash match. Adam Cole tells the commentary team, "Nice talking to you," after having never said a word. He walks off and we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Wardlow

TNT Championship Eliminator

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme music and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" to a big pop. He settles in the ring ss the roar from the crowd grows. His theme dies down.

The music for his opponent plays and out comes Daniel Garcia doing his goofy-ass(ed) dance to a big pop from the Austin, Texas crowd. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard settles in on special guest commentary for this one. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this TNT title eliminator.

After some good back-and-forth early action, we head into a mid-match break. When we return, we see things build to a peak, only for Nick Wayne and Killswitch to hit the ring to give the screw-job finish. The commentators point out Christian Cage ordered this to avoid having to defend his title against either guy.

As the post-match beat down continues, we see Copeland hit the ring and help out Menard and Garcia with the use of a steel chair. He chases everyone off and has Cage backed down. When he lifts the chair, however, Nick Wayne's mom slides in behind him and low-blows Copeland. Cage does the con-chair-to, etc. and leaves him laying as we head to another break.

Winner: No Contest

Samoa Joe, Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland Talk AEW Revolution 2024

The commentators give us an update on Copeland, informing us that he was helped to the back and is being evaluated now by Dr. Sampson and the crew. We head back in the arena, where Samoa Joe's theme hits. The AEW World Champion makes his way to the ring and talks about bringing back the AEW ranking system.

He says Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland might walk into AEW Revolution, but he's gonna make sure they both limp out. He says there's nothing anyone can do about it. Swerve's theme hits and out he comes with Prince Nana doing the best dance ever.

He tells Joe he didn't want this to become personal, but the more he hears him running his mouth, the more he feels it is. Out comes Hangman Page to interrupt them. He talks about how Swerve doesn't deserve to be in this match. Joe tells them to take their domestic dispute somewhere else and walks off.

"Timeless" Toni Storm's "Wet Ink" World Premiere

We shoot to the world premiere of the new film by "Timeless" Toni Storm, which is essentially heavily edited footage of her getting the tattoo she and Deonna Purrazzo updated to show a knife going through hers. We then see Renee Paquette with Deonna Purrazzo backstage, who vows to break Storm's arm at Revolution.

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

A camera shot of a limo pulling up is shown. Out pops Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, still wearing the white suits covered in blood that they wore when they attacked new AEW World Tag-Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin. The Young Bucks then make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Now the entrance tune for Top Flight hits and out comes Dante Martin and Darius Martin accompanied by Action Andretti. Andretti wishes them well and heads to the back. The bell sounds and Dante and Nicholas, still wearing his white beret, kick things off for their respective teams.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Top Flight hit a big double dive to the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Dante working over Matthew Jackson in the ring. Jackson takes over and shifts the momentum back into the Bucks' favor. They hit the EVP Trigger for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Darby Allin Saves Tony Schiavone From The Young Bucks

When the match ends, Tony Schiavone interviews The Young Bucks in the ring. They take offense to some comments he makes and fine him $1,000. They shove Schiavone on his butt and when they go to help him back up, they stop and tease an EVP Trigger until Darby Allin's theme hits.

He runs out with a bat and chases them off. He cuts a promo, putting over Cody Rhodes as the only past AEW EVP with any sense and blasts them for only being loyal to their little California click. It is then announced he and Sting will defend the tag titles against the Bucks at Revolution. We head to another commercial break.

Renee Paquette Interviews Bang-Bang Scissor Gang

As we settle back in from the break, we see Renee Paquette backstage with The Bang-Bang Scissor Gang. Much like The Judgment Day, they have their own club house area in the back now. They also show off their new merchandise before suggesting a 12-man bout for this week's AEW Rampage, which airs at a special time of 7/6 this Friday night on TNT.

Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

Back in the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Willow Nightingale's theme and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. Skye Blue also makes her way out and now the bell sounds to get this one started. Stokely Hathaway joins the gang on special guest commentary.

Skye does well early on, but it isn't long before the bigger, stronger, Willow takes over. After she sends Blue out to the floor with authority, we see Stokely Hathaway looking at her with love in his eyes as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Skye Blue taking over and nearly finishing this one off. Hathaway notices this and leaves his spot on commentary to distract the referee long enough for Nightingale to recover and hit her sit-out power bomb finisher for the win. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Valentine's Day Texas Death Match

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Matt Taven

It's main event time!

When we return, the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one with his trademark jean jacket and jeans on, along with his back pack containing his AEW International Championship. He settles in the ring to a big pop and his music dies down.

Now the theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Champions, Matt Taven, accompanied by other members of the group. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Cassidy gets the offensive jump on Taven early on as the fans rally behind him with loud "Freshly Squeezed!" chants. Taven ends up hitting a picture-perfect drop kick to slow down Cassidy's momentum. The fight spills out to the floor where Taven bounces Cassidy's dome off the steel ring steps.

Taven goes to whip Cassidy into the ring barricade on the floor, but Cassidy leaps it like a track runner leaping over a hurdle at the speed of light. The fans popped big for that. Shortly after that, Taven follows him into the crowd and they continue to brawl there as the Valentine's Day Texas Death Match continues into a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Taven leap off the stage to put Cassidy through a table with a flying elbow smash. The ref begins her count but Taven ends put picking Cassidy up and suplexing him through a table set up long-ways. Taven hits a running knee to a seated Cassidy on the stage.

Cassidy is bleeding profusely now. The action continues and things build to another wild high spot, with another table set up long ways leaning on the commentary desk. Taven leans Cassidy on it and heads into the ring. He hits the ropes and leaps over the top with a big dive. Cassidy moves and Taven goes through the table violently for a "Holy sh*t!" chant.

"The Freshly Squeezed" one finds a heart-shaped box with a note on it from Chuck Taylor of Best Friends. Cassidy opens it to see it's full of thumb tacks. He spreads them throughout the mat in the ring, but Taven ends up knocking him off the top-rope where Cassidy lands back-first on them.

Taven goes to follow up with a frog splash but Cassidy moves and Taven lands on the tacks. Cassidy hits a DDT on Taven on the tacks and now Taven is bleeding like a stuck pig. Cassidy heads out and grabs a big chain which he wraps around the ring rope. Mike Bennett comes out and attacks Cassidy.

There are no disqualifications because this is a Texas Death Match. Bennett brings a bunch of chairs in the ring. Trent Beretta comes down to the ring with a pipe in his hand. He beats down Bennett with it but then Taven smashes a chair over his head. Taven then turns around into an Orange Punch. Cassidy follows up with a Beach Break on a chair and tacks.

Taven rips Cassidy's pockets off so he can't put his hands in them. Cassidy wraps a chain around his hand and lands another Orange Punch. Roderick Strong runs out and hits Beretta but then Cassidy throws him out of the ring. The ref's count hits ten on Taven, who is still down. The bell sounds. Cassidy retains his International title in a bloody St. Valentine's Day Massacre of a Texas Death Match. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Orange Cassidy