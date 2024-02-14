WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

QT Marshall Secures Backstage Return to AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2024

QT Marshall Secures Backstage Return to AEW

QT Marshall has reached an agreement for a return to AEW in a backstage role. Sources from Fightful Select reveal that Marshall has resolved his prior disagreements with AEW, leading to his reappointment to the vice-presidential position he previously held. Despite his return, he will not be participating as an active wrestler within AEW. Nevertheless, Marshall retains the liberty to compete in other wrestling promotions, with the sole exception being WWE.

While Marshall has yet to resume his duties, he officially signed a new contract with AEW a few weeks back. His initial departure in late 2023 was attributed to conflicting creative directions for the future of AEW, as reported by multiple outlets.

Tony Khan Responds to Criticisms of His Twitter Use

In recent months, AEW President Tony Khan has faced scrutiny from fans for his Twitter activity, which has included jabs at competitors and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 14, 2024 01:59PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #qt marshall

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86179/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π