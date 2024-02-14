QT Marshall Secures Backstage Return to AEW

QT Marshall has reached an agreement for a return to AEW in a backstage role. Sources from Fightful Select reveal that Marshall has resolved his prior disagreements with AEW, leading to his reappointment to the vice-presidential position he previously held. Despite his return, he will not be participating as an active wrestler within AEW. Nevertheless, Marshall retains the liberty to compete in other wrestling promotions, with the sole exception being WWE.
While Marshall has yet to resume his duties, he officially signed a new contract with AEW a few weeks back. His initial departure in late 2023 was attributed to conflicting creative directions for the future of AEW, as reported by multiple outlets.
