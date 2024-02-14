WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dynamite Lineup: Moxley Takes On Harwood, The Young Bucks Step Into the Ring, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2024

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

The highlight of the evening is the eagerly awaited match between The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) and Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin).

In addition to this headline bout, the event will showcase Adam Copeland taking on Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley facing off against Dax Harwood. The lineup for tonight includes:

- The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

- Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

- Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

- Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

- Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death match

The evening will also feature appearances from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland, alongside the premiere of Toni Storm’s latest film, ‘Wet Ink’.

