Tonight's AEW Dynamite Lineup: Moxley Takes On Harwood, The Young Bucks Step Into the Ring, and More

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

The highlight of the evening is the eagerly awaited match between The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) and Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin).

In addition to this headline bout, the event will showcase Adam Copeland taking on Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley facing off against Dax Harwood. The lineup for tonight includes:

- The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

- Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

- Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

- Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

- Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death match

The evening will also feature appearances from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland, alongside the premiere of Toni Storm’s latest film, ‘Wet Ink’.