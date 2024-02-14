Tony Khan Responds to Criticisms of His Twitter Use

In recent months, AEW President Tony Khan has faced scrutiny from fans for his Twitter activity, which has included jabs at competitors and responses to negative fans.

During a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Khan addressed the criticism he's received. "We've been able to promote the show and build engagement. Also, the company has a great presence. We have a great connection with the fans. We've been able to build real engagement at times. There is tangible proof of that and our huge TV ratings and the fact that three of the last four weeks, Dynamite has beaten the NBA on ESPN straight up. We've had great success connecting with our fans. I think what we have going works really well," he stated.