WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Collision Hits Highest Viewership Peak Since October 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

AEW Collision Hits Highest Viewership Peak Since October 2023

Wrestlenomics has released viewer statistics for AEW Collision's episode on Saturday, February 10, 2024, revealing that the show attracted 491,000 viewers on TNT. This figure represents a notable increase from the 404,000 viewers who tuned in for the February 3, 2024, episode. The latest episode of AEW Collision achieved the highest viewership numbers for the weekly Saturday night prime time show since an episode in October 2023.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the viewership for the recent AEW Rampage episode also reached a peak not seen since April 2023. The demographic rating for viewers aged 18 to 49 improved to 0.15, up from the 0.12 rating achieved on February 3.

Mercedes Mone Set to Present at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Mercedes Varnado, also known as "The Boss" Mercedes Mone, is set to present at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The announcement was made [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 13, 2024 04:16PM

Source: wrestlenomics.com
Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86172/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π