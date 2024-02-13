AEW Collision Hits Highest Viewership Peak Since October 2023

Wrestlenomics has released viewer statistics for AEW Collision's episode on Saturday, February 10, 2024, revealing that the show attracted 491,000 viewers on TNT. This figure represents a notable increase from the 404,000 viewers who tuned in for the February 3, 2024, episode. The latest episode of AEW Collision achieved the highest viewership numbers for the weekly Saturday night prime time show since an episode in October 2023.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the viewership for the recent AEW Rampage episode also reached a peak not seen since April 2023. The demographic rating for viewers aged 18 to 49 improved to 0.15, up from the 0.12 rating achieved on February 3.