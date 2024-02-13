WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Iron Claw: Von Erich Family Biopic Now Available on Video on Demand

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

In December, A24 debuted "The Iron Claw," a cinematic exploration of the Von Erich family's wrestling legacy, spanning their ascent to fame and eventual decline. This gripping tale is now accessible for home viewing via video on demand.

The film stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, with Jeremy Allen White stepping into the shoes of Kerry Von Erich. Harris Dickinson takes on the role of David Von Erich, while Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney bring Fritz and Doris Von Erich to life, respectively. The ensemble cast is further enriched by Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, AEW's MJF portraying Lance Von Erich, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race.

Sean Durkin, who penned and directed the movie, collaborated with A24 and Access Industries to bring this project to fruition. The narrative delves into the real-life saga of the Von Erichs, a wrestling dynasty whose influence on the sport stretched from the 1960s to modern times.

For those interested, the film's trailer is available for viewing.


