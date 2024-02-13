TNA Makes a Comeback to New Orleans for No Surrender PPV & iMPACT on AXS TV Taping Next Weekend

TNA Wrestling is preparing for an exciting pay-per-view weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Tuesday, the organization released a press statement to advertise their upcoming TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view and TNA iMPACT On AXS TV television tapings, which will be held consecutively at The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Read the full announcement below.

TNA Wrestling Returns To New Orleans For Back-to-Back Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling, February 23-24 At The Alario Center



Action-packed TNA shows – NO SURRENDER and BAYOU BLAST – are the first in NOLA in 2 years with championship matches set for both nights

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to New Orleans for 2-nights of high-energy live pro wrestling, February 23-24, 2024, at the Alario Center.

The Friday night show, NO SURRENDER, will stream live on IMPACT + and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The Saturday night show, BAYOU BLAST, will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:45 p.m.

There will be pre-show and post-show Meet & Greet opportunities with different wrestlers both days. Names for the Meet & Greet guests will be announced in early-February.

Tickets for both New Orleans show are on sale at TNAwrestling.com.

# # #

