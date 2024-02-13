WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Live Tonight: Two Title Matches and Gauntlet Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2024

WWE NXT Live Tonight: Two Title Matches and Gauntlet Challenge

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is set to broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida, via the USA Network.

The evening's lineup features an impressive array of eight matches, highlighted by two championship bouts, a gauntlet match, and additional high-stakes encounters. The announced matches for tonight include:

- NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria facing off against Shotzi in a title match.

-  NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks defending their titles against Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin.

-  A singles match between Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy.

-  A challenging gauntlet match with Ridge Holland taking on Gallus, comprised of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang.

-  Lola Vice versus Tatum Paxley in women's singles action.

-  Kiana James going head-to-head with Brinley Reece.

-  A tag team match featuring Von Wagner & Mr. Stone against Noam Dar & Oro Mensah.

-  Adriana Rizzo battling it out with Jaida Parker.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86157/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π