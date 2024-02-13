Rocky Romero Expands His Wrestling Portfolio with an Office Role at AEW

Rocky Romero is involved with multiple wrestling organizations, including NJPW, CMLL, and now AEW.

While he has been appearing on a per-show basis for AEW and Impact Wrestling since 2021, in addition to his roles with NJPW and CMLL, his most notable AEW appearance was during a match with Bryan Danielson on the November 10, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to discussions on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, Romero has recently taken on a new role within AEW's office, though his specific position has not been detailed.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned, “Rocky Romero has an office job in AEW now.”

Meltzer confirmed Romero's ongoing commitment to NJPW, saying, “He's still working for New Japan because I've seen some people ask him that.”

Alvarez humorously commented on Romero's workload, “You know, what he needed was another job. Well, he doesn't know for us that actually talked about that on the show with him….he needed another job. This is actually the last thing he needed was another job. I mean, we were basically talking about how he works in every conceivable promotion, doing every conceivable job. He's, you know, doing so much stuff for New Japan. He's doing so much stuff and CMLL. Now, he was doing stuff for AEW. Turns out he's got an office job. Yeah. I don't know how he does it. But congratulations. “