Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 12, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/12/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature flashes on the screen to get us started as always, and then we see a live shot outside of Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

The New Day & "Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Imperium & GUNTHER

As we settle inside the arena, Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary to continue the open for the show. The theme for The New Day hits and out comes fan-favorite duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our first match of the evening.

They settle into the ring and then the entrance tune for "Main Event" Jey Uso hits and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. After the babyface trio settle in the ring, the theme for Imperium hits.

Out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, GUNTHER, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see the heel Imperium trio take over, with GUNTHER flattening the opposition on the floor at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso hitting a back suplex to Kaiser to slow down Imperium's momentum. He eventually makes his way over to tag in Xavier Woods. Giovanni Vinci tags in for Imperium.

Woods runs over Vinci and tags in Kingston, who hits a Fame-Asser and then comes off the top-rope with a cross body splash to the back of Vinci for a close two count. Kingston hits the Boom Drop and the crowd comes to life in the background with "New Day rocks!" chants.

After Kaiser provides some assistance from the floor, we see Vinci shift the offensive momentum back in the favor of the Imperium threesome. GUNTHER tags in as the legal man in the ring and goes to work on an already softened up Kingston.

We see Uso slap GUNTHER and enrage him as we head into a second mid-match commercial time out. When we return, we see Kingston getting beat down. The commentators inform us he has been throughout the break. Jey Uso finally tags in and the crowd yells "YEET!" on every move he connects with.

GUNTHER takes over on Uso and slows down his momentum after stuffing a spear attempt. He decks him and heads to the top-rope, where he mocks his entrance crowd-wave motion before leaping off for a splash. Unfortunately for him, Uso got the knees up and GUNTHER had a rough landing.

Uso takes over again and then gets some help from The New Day and the three hit a triple-team spot, connecting with the 1D. Kingston hits a diving splash onto Kaiser on the floor. Back in the ring, Uso hits the Main Event Splash off the top-rope on Vinci for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The New Day & "Main Event" Jey Uso

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bobby Lashley vs. "Big" Bronson Reed

After the match, we shoot to ringside where Pat McAfee and Michael Cole tout the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event drawing 200+ million viewers in just 72 hours. We then see a lengthy recap package from the event.

When we return live, the theme for "The All Mighty" hits and out comes Bobby Lashley accompanied by B-Fab and The Street Profits. He heads to the ring for our first Elimination Chamber Qualifying match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a vignette for the returning Andrade, who mentions having to leave to remember who he is, and now that he's back, he says the direction is clear. When that wraps up, we return inside the arena where "Big" Bronson Reed makes his way out.

The bell sounds and the two big boys lock up. Reed backs Lashley into the corner and chops him and then pounds on him with big forearms. He backs up and charges forward with a big splash in the corner. He scoops Lashley up, but Lashley escapes out the back door and tries to slap on The Hurt Lock.

Reed avoids it and backs Lashley into the corner, splashing him in there. Lashley charges at Reed with a big clothesline that connects, but Reed barely budges. After coming off the ropes with more momentum a second time, Lashley finally knocks Reed off his feet.

He goes for a third time but Reed moves and Lashley spears the ring post and crashes out to the floor. Reed hops off the ring apron and blasts into Lashley, who crashes into the timekeepers area. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see Lashley fighting into his first prolonged run of offensive dominance in the bout. The fans chant "Bobby! Bobby!" as he goes to work on "Big" Bronson in the corner of the ring. After some more back-and-forth action, Lashley hits a big spear and gets the three count. With the win, Lashley qualifies for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley

Shinsuke Nakamura Crashes Sami Zayn's Empty Arena Interview

After we see highlights of what happened on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown where Sami Zayn came up short in his attempt to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. When that wraps up, we shoot to an "earlier today" empty arena interview Jackie Redmond did with Sami Zayn.

Zayn talks about coming up short on Friday and then talks about his main event showdown later tonight against "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura. He talks about the belief he has had in himself. He says he still believes he'll still be a contender and a champion. He makes a promise that it will happen.

As the two continue to talk in the empty arena, they are cut-off by Shinsuke Nakamura, who appears on the big screen during their empty arena discussion. Nakamura talks about Zayn wanting people's sympathy, just like Cody Rhodes. He says he won't tolerate him being anything but real tonight in the ring. He vows to take his soul and continue forward on his path.

That wraps up that segment and then we hear Cole and McAfee plug tonight's main event between Zayn and Nakamura, as the official match graphic flashes on the screen. We then see Cody Rhodes walking the hallways backstage as we head into another commercial break.

Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin'" Rollins Talk The Rock, Roman Reigns & WrestleMania XL

When we return from the break, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee run down some of the media coverage of the explosive WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, and once again tout it drawing over 200+ million views on social media in just 72 hours. When we re-enter Rupp Arena live, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits.

Out comes "The American Nightmare" in a suit for our next segment of the evening. He asks Lexington what we want to talk about and then brings up the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He mentions the three words that changed everything, and fans chanted "We want Cody!" He says he's almost getting emotional, and says he better be careful or he might become "Cody Crybaby."

The fans boo and start chanting "Rocky sucks!" Cody then shows a clip of The Rock mocking the "Cody Crybabies" on The Pat McAfee Show and then turns his attention to McAfee at ringside. He asks where The Rock said to put the nuggets. McAfee, reluctantly, gestures that he said to shove them up his ass. Cody then turns his attention to the camera.

Cody mentions how The Rock put his hands on him, and now he's got to put his hands on him. The theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Cody thanks him for standing up for him at the Kickoff event. Seth says you're welcome. He then encourages Cody to finish his story at WrestleMania like he's setting out to do.

Seth talks about how Roman Reigns screwed him out of finishing his story and taking the Universal title off of him and giving it back to the people last year. He asks what his plan is because now not only does he have Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to worry about, but he's got the biggest entertainer and star in the world to deal with -- The Rock. The fans chant "Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!" Seth tells Cody he does not have to fight this battle alone.

He mentions how he's partially responsible for Reigns becoming the monster he is, bringing up how he taught him everything he knew during their days as The Shield. He then tells Cody there's only one man fit to be a shield for Cody, and that's a guy who used to be called an "Architect," but is now known as "Visionary" and a "Revolutionary." His theme hits and he walks off.

"Main Event" Jey Uso To Challenge For I-C Title Next Week

Cathy Kelley is backstage with "Main Event" Jey Uso and The New Day, who are pumped up after their victory in the opening match of tonight's show against GUNTHER and Imperium. Kelley informs Uso that he will be challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title next week on Raw.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Back inside the arena, the theme for Liv Morgan hits and out she comes to begin her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" in her Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match opportunity against Zoey Stark. As she settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear pre-match comments from Stark and Morgan about why they are going to win tonight. After that, we return in the arena where Zoey Stark makes her way out. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Stark takes the early lead and we head into a mid-match break.

As we settle back in, we see Stark still taking it to Morgan. The crowd rallies behind Morgan and the former women's champion fights her way back into the offensive driver's seat where she ultimately hits her finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, she qualifies for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan

JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day walking when R-Truth comes up with his Judgment Day custom t-shirts over his shoulder in a jolly ole' mood. He and JD McDonagh have words.

Damian Priest steps up and very harshly explains to Truth that although they've had some laughs, he isn't and has never been part of The Judgment Day. He tells him tonight is a massacre and asks if he can get that through his head.

He and The Judgment Day walk off as Truth looks sad. Inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes McDonagh for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Truth freaking out on the phone backstage trying to get hold of someone to come to the arena to help him. He says The Judgment Day are gonna kill him. Adam Pearce comes in and Truth freaks out to him until Pearce pushes him through the curtain and says he's on now.

Truth heads to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see McDonagh jump into the early offensive lead. As things start to pick up a bit, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break and learn from Cole and McAfee on commentary that Dominik Mysterio stole the phone that Truth left at ringside, the one he was waiting for a call back from The Miz on regarding whether or not he was going to make it to the arena to help him out.

R-Truth starts to take over on offense in the ring, and even does the trademark John Cena five-knuckle shuffle spot, complete with the "You Can't See Me" gesture, which the fans in Lexington do along with him. After a distraction from Damian Priest on the apron, McDonagh starts to take back over. He hits his finisher for the win.

After the match, we see The Judgment Day surround Truth. Truth starts swinging before they attack him, and actually takes all of them out except Damian Priest. Priest looks at him and then McDonagh goes to attack Truth from behind. Truth drops him but then turns around into a knockout shot from Priest. The Judgment Day stomp him out until DIY run out with chairs to chase them away.

Winner: JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes Believes In Sami Zayn

We shoot backstage where we see Sami Zayn taping up his wrists for his scheduled showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura later in tonight's show. Up walks Cody Rhodes who tells him that he believes in him and what he said earlier tonight. He says "they do" as well, referring to the fans. They hug and we head to another commercial break.

Becky Lynch Confronted By Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley Shows Up

As we settle back in from the break, the theme for Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man." She sees a sign in the crowd asking her to go to prom with him in 2034 or something way in the future. She mentions it and says it's a date.

She then talks about how Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion and no one can beat her. She then asks for a drink and makes a toast to the journey we're about to go on heading into WrestleMania XL, noting it's gonna be wild.

Lynch goes to continue talking, but the theme for Nia Jax interrupts her. Jax comes out to a ton of boos and says she knows they've had their differences, but there's something she wants to say to her. She gets in the ring and tells Becky she has so much respect for her.

Jax pretends to fight back tears while telling Lynch that no one can beat her because of how good of a mother she is. She says she knows she's gonna win at the Chamber, just like she's gonna beat Rhea Ripley to become the WWE Women's World Champion.

On that note, Rhea Ripley's theme hits and out comes "Mami" to the ring. The fans chant "Mami! Mami!" as she goes right after Jax. Jax ends up fighting back and taking over, splashing onto Lynch and Ripley in the corner. Lynch fights back, as does Ripley, and the two knock Jax out of the ring.

They stare each other down until Ripley sees Jax coming. She blasts her with a big boot to knock her back to the floor. She yells "You're gonna have to kill me!" and then turns and stares at Lynch to end the segment.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes Announced For Next Week

Backstage, Drew McIntyre is interviewed. It is mentioned that he will be going one-on-one against Cody Rhodes on next week's show. He gives Cody a warning that he might not make it to WrestleMania XL.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

LA Knight vs. Ivar

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of LA Knight's theme hits and out comes "The Mega Star" for our third and final Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match for this week's show. As he settles in the ring, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Ivar's theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Valhalla. Michael Cole rants for a minute or two about Valhalla not wearing her trademark antlers for this important match Ivar is about to have. The bell sounds and off we go with this one.

Pat McAfee comes to life in this one, yelling "YEAH!" just as many annoying times as he and his crew do the "WHAT?!" routine from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's past on his Pat McAfee Show, every time Knight does anything.

Ivar takes over as the action spills out to the floor, and with him standing tall over a beaten down Knight at ringside, we head to a mid-match commercial break with this high stakes singles showdown still in progress.

As we return from the break, we see Knight hit a big super-plex on Ivar off the top-rope for a super-close near fall attempt. Ivar fights back and hits a double-under-hook power bomb into a pin attempt for a close two count of his own. Valhalla freaks out that it's not over.

Knight moves when Ivar charges at him in the corner. Ivar hurts his knee in the process and Knight capitalizes, taking over on offense and shifting the momentum back in his favor as the crowd comes to life in the background in the Rupp Arena.

Valhalla hops on the ring apron to distract Knight, which allows Ivar to catch him turning around with a big spin kick. Ivar heads to the top-rope to follow up. He goes for a big moonsault, but Knight gets out of the way and the big man crashes and burns. Knight follows up with BFT for the win.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Elimination Chamber: LA Knight

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

It's main event time!

We shoot backstage and see Sami Zayn in his ring gear walking the hallways, as he's up next in our main event of the evening against Shinsuke Nakamura. As he continues to walk, he is stopped by Drew McIntyre, who delivers a strong message to him before Zayn simply responds, "You're in my way."

As Zayn walks past McIntyre and gets ready to head out to the ring, we cut to another quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Adam Pearce talking to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae when in comes Chelsea Green asking if she's in the Last Chance Battle Royal for a spot in the Women's Chamber match next week.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark walk in and also want a spot in the Last Chance Battle Royal for next week's show. After this wraps up, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee run down the updated lineup for next week's WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth "go-home" episode of Raw from Anaheim, California.

Now the theme for Shinsuke Nakamura hits and as the rock violins play, out comes the "King of Strong Style" for our final match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Zayn standing tall in the ring while Nakamura is down on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event continues. When we return, Zayn is working over Nakamura in the ring. McAfee says during the break they were "beating the hell out of each other." Nakamura starts to fight back and take over in the ring.

"The King of Strong Style" punishes Zayn for a couple of minutes but then the crowd rallies behind the Montreal native, who takes back over on offense. He knocks Nakamura out to the floor, hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then hits a running flip over the top-rope into a splash on Nakamura on the floor.

After that, we head into our second mid-match commercial break of the match. We return for our third match segment of the main event for this week's Raw, and we see the crowd coming to life as Zayn fights back after being blasted with repeated kicks by Nakamura. Cole points out Nakamura beat Zayn down on the floor the entire time.

Nakamura sets Zayn up for the Kinshasa, but Zayn sees it coming and counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close pin attempt on the Japanese legend. Zayn sets Nakamura up for the Helluva Kick, but Nakamura sees it coming and slides under the bottom rope out to the floor.

Zayn tries diving through the bottom ropes around the post onto Nakamura on the floor, but Nakamura sends him into the post. Back in the ring, Nakamura blasts Zayn with a knee to the back of the neck for a close pin attempt. Nakamura comes off the ropes with another double knees to the back of Zayn's head/neck. He goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out.

Shinsuke goes to pick up Sami, but he collapses right back down to the mat. Nakamura goes for another move, but Zayn sees it coming and blasts Nakamura with a super kick. This brings Zayn back to life. As "Ole! Ole!" chants break out from the Lexington crowd, Zayn unloads on Nakamura in the corner. He then hits an exploder on Nakamura in the corner.

Sami backs up to the opposing corner and gets ready for his Helluva Kick, until he spots Drew McIntyre running down to the ring from the back. He turns and stops McIntyre from getting physically involved, but the mere distraction causes Zayn to turn around into a Kinshasa from Nakamura, who pins him for the victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes Makes The Save For Sami Zayn To End The Show

Once the match wraps up, McIntyre gets in the ring and along with Nakamura, puts the boots to an already beaten down and out Zayn. This continues until Cody Rhodes' theme hits. "The American Nightmare" sprints down to the ring to a huge pop and takes out Nakamura and McIntyre with Cross-Rhodes and Disaster Kicks.

They retreat to the back and Cody stares them down from the ring as Michael Cole promotes Cody vs. Drew for next week's Raw. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!