Charlotte Flair Surpasses Recovery Expectations Following Triple Knee Injury

In December 2023, Charlotte Flair experienced significant knee injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, necessitating surgery. During an interview with CNBC’s Power Lunch, Charlotte Flair shared insights on her recovery journey.

“I’m six weeks out Thursday. I’m ahead of schedule, and every day, all I can think about is returning back to the ring. Especially with all the excitement with RAW moving to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. All I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15.”

Originally, it was anticipated that Charlotte would need nine months to recover. However, on Busted Open Radio, her father Ric Flair shared an optimistic update, quoting Dr. Dugan from the Andrews Clinic:

“So I was speaking with Dr. Dugan, he’s been there 30 years. You know what he said to me? He said since he’s been at the Andrews Clinic, 30 years, right, Ashley is one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, they’ve ever done surgery on. Think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson, I could go down the list of people, the Tommy Johns. He said, ‘We consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.’ Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s not gonna come back faster than they will ever recommend, but it’s unbelievable. But I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. It’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor at a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she’s a different kind of cat.”