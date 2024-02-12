WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Grandson of Brian Pillman Thwarts Potential Mass Shooting at High School

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 12, 2024

Boom Swallen, the grandson of the legendary Brian Pillman, heroically intervened to thwart a potential attack at Mariemont High School near Cincinnati, Ohio, according to FOX 19. At just 14 years old, Swallen disclosed the planned attack to his father, who then promptly reported it to the authorities.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Swallen's actions averted a catastrophic event that could have resulted in numerous fatalities. This was after Swallen overheard a classmate detailing plans for a mass shooting, including a specific list of intended victims.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids will honor Swallen for his bravery and quick thinking in coming forward. Brian Pillman Jr, now known as WWE NXT star Lexis King, has publicly acknowledged his nephew's courageous act on X.

Source: fox19.com
Tags: #wwe #brian pillman #boom swallen

