Grandson of Brian Pillman Thwarts Potential Mass Shooting at High School

Boom Swallen, the grandson of the legendary Brian Pillman, heroically intervened to thwart a potential attack at Mariemont High School near Cincinnati, Ohio, according to FOX 19. At just 14 years old, Swallen disclosed the planned attack to his father, who then promptly reported it to the authorities.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Swallen's actions averted a catastrophic event that could have resulted in numerous fatalities. This was after Swallen overheard a classmate detailing plans for a mass shooting, including a specific list of intended victims.
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids will honor Swallen for his bravery and quick thinking in coming forward. Brian Pillman Jr, now known as WWE NXT star Lexis King, has publicly acknowledged his nephew's courageous act on X.
A possible mass shooting at Mariemont HS was thwarted Wednesday all thanks to a brave 15-year-old.— Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) February 8, 2024
Boom Swallen said a student showed him a kill list, so he reported it.
Boom's dad spoke with me today. He said his son saved lives and he couldn't be more proud. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/DYIq2m0GxY
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com