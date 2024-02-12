Grandson of Brian Pillman Thwarts Potential Mass Shooting at High School

Boom Swallen, the grandson of the legendary Brian Pillman, heroically intervened to thwart a potential attack at Mariemont High School near Cincinnati, Ohio, according to FOX 19. At just 14 years old, Swallen disclosed the planned attack to his father, who then promptly reported it to the authorities.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Swallen's actions averted a catastrophic event that could have resulted in numerous fatalities. This was after Swallen overheard a classmate detailing plans for a mass shooting, including a specific list of intended victims.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids will honor Swallen for his bravery and quick thinking in coming forward. Brian Pillman Jr, now known as WWE NXT star Lexis King, has publicly acknowledged his nephew's courageous act on X.