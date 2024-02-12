Seth Rollins Believes He'd Outperform CM Punk in UFC, Doubts UFC Fighters' Ability in WWE

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on the toughness of professional wrestling compared to UFC fighting. In an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Rollins doubted any UFC athlete could handle the demanding schedule of WWE, noting they lack the stamina for wrestling's constant travel and frequent matches.

“No,” he said. “They don’t have the stamina for it. They don’t fight every single weekend. This championship goes everywhere. It goes everywhere. It goes to like Biloxi. Especially the top stars over there, they are catered to a certain way. That’s great, that’s their style, that’s what works for them, I understand that, you fight maybe once or twice a year. You’re crazy, you fight three times a year.”

He added, “To fight over 100 times a year, make all those towns, still be able to train, still be able to do all the media, it’s an exhausting industry. I don’t want to knock Ronda Rousey because I love Ronda and she did a lot for our industry, women in our industry, and the fight industry in general, but it was tough for Ronda. She tried her damndest and it was hard for her. I’d love for somebody to come over and take a crack if you think you can hang, but it’s hard.”

Furthermore, when asked if he'd challenge any UFC fighter, Seth Rollins, known as "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" in WWE, admitted he'd probably lose in a UFC match but believes he could perform better than CM Punk did in the fighting cage.

“I’ll call them all out,” he said. “I don’t care. Try it out. I can’t do what they do. I’d go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I’d probably do better than Punk [CM Punk], but I would still lose, most likely. They can’t come and do what we do either. They are the same umbrella, but two totally different worlds.”

