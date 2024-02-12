WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Riddle Opens Up About Vince McMahon Allegations: "I'm Not Surprised"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 12, 2024

Matt Riddle Opens Up About Vince McMahon Allegations: "I'm Not Surprised"

During a recent episode of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, former WWE superstar Matt Riddle shared his thoughts on the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit. Riddle expressed his lack of surprise regarding the allegations against McMahon, emphasizing his own disconnection from backstage politics and his focus on performing in the ring. He remarked, “Well, people say that (they were surprised), and granted I had no idea of anything going on. I don’t even politic my own matches. I show up and do my job. Honestly, if you watch any of his work from in-ring performances, the things he said and did, logic would tell you alone. Especially, me, personally, all the good wrestlers that play good characters, that’s them. It might be turned up by ten or 100, but that’s them."

Riddle continued by reflecting on McMahon's extensive career and public persona, stating, "When I see Vince do all the things he’s done from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, I was not surprised. Some of it, a little, but yeah, the guy is a billionaire that owns a company. He’s done it all, seen it all, and wants to do more and see more. I don’t know, I’m not a billionaire. I wasn’t the dude (alleged in the lawsuit). Brock [Lesnar] was the dude he was talking to. It wasn’t me. I really have no comment, other than that. I’m not surprised. I hear people say they’re surprised. I’m not surprised. The guy was a maniac.”


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #matt riddle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86148/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π