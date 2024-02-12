Tony Khan Responds Idea of Competing in a Wrestling Match

During his recent appearance on the Levack and Goz podcast, Tony Khan, the President of AEW, addressed the question of whether he might consider stepping into the ring for a match. Khan expressed his doubts about the idea.

“I don’t think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That’s not anything I think we’re going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now.”