From Fighter to Fighter: Butterbean's Incredible Journey with DDP Yoga

A video showcasing the remarkable transformation of former boxer/MMA fighter "Butterbean" Eric Esch has surfaced on Diamond Dallas Page's social media platforms. Butterbean had a memorable boxing match at WrestleMania 15, where he secured a knockout victory against WWE star Bart Gunn.

In the past, Butterbean enjoyed widespread popularity during the '90s and early 2000s. However, recent years have seen him grappling with severe health challenges, leading to his reliance on a wheelchair for mobility due to hip and spinal complications stemming from his combat sports career. At his heaviest, Butterbean's weight exceeded 500 pounds.

The intervention of Diamond Dallas Page and the adoption of DDP Yoga, Butterbean has witnessed a significant improvement in his health. He has not only regained much of his mobility but has also successfully reduced his weight to under 300 pounds.