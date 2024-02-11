Tony Khan Speaks on Wrestling's 'Crazy' Executive Changes, Boasts AEW's Best Era

The professional wrestling industry has recently seen significant shifts in its executive ranks.

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his role as TKO Executive Chairman, while Rossy Ogawa was dismissed by Bushiroad from his position at STARDOM, and Scott D’Amore has parted ways with TNA Wrestling as its President.

In a conversation with Sports Grid, Tony Khan, who holds the presidency at both AEW and ROH, shared his thoughts on the ongoing transformations, highlighting “a lot of crazy things happening.”

Khan expressed enthusiasm for the current phase of AEW, stating, “It’s a really exciting time for AEW right now. The company is delivering some of our finest wrestling to date. This is the peak period for AEW. It’s a thrilling era for the wrestling industry.”

He elaborated, “There are a lot of crazy things happening. This is a pivotal moment in wrestling for numerous reasons, including some aspects that transcend wrestling itself. At AEW, we are currently presenting the best wrestling we have ever produced.”